OROVILLE (CBS13) — The man accused of killing one person and injuring four others on a Greyhound bus in Oroville last month has failed to appear in court for the second time.

The Butte County District Attorney says 21-year-old Asaahdi Coleman, of Sacramento, refused to put on clothes and leave his jail cell.

Also, the private attorney Coleman was trying to hire would not accept the case. Instead, a public defender accepted.

Coleman’s court appearance has been rescheduled for March 9.

The person killed in the shooting was Karin Dalton, 43, who lived in Washington and was on her way to New Mexico with her children, 11 and 14.

Dalton died shielding her children from the gunfire. The 11-year-old was also shot and spent around a week in the hospital before being released.

Another victim, a 38-year-old man, spent one day in the hospital after being shot in the head and spoke with us about that night when he was released.

“I figured if I was shot, I needed to let everybody else get off the bus,” he said in early February. “I figured I was done for.”

Passengers reported that Coleman appeared to have made or received a phone call that made him agitated and, at some point, he reportedly showed people a firearm he had in his bag.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 32-year-old man were also shot.