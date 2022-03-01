SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — More than eight years after a South Lake Tahoe gas station clerk was gunned down while on the job, his accused killer was found guilty of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Donohoe faces 50 years-to-life for the murder of Manpreet Singh, which happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, in South Lake Tahoe.

Prosecutors said Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe just moments earlier. Donohoe then entered the gas station in all black and a mask and shot Singh once — the bullet hit Singh’s heart and both of his lungs.

It wasn’t until 2020 when DNA evidence linked Donohoe to the shooting. Just prior to that, a civilian who viewed surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office called in to give law enforcement a tip.

“Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.

Donohoe is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.