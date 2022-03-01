SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a 15-year-old Sacramento boy with autism who has been missing since the weekend.
READ MORE: In Wake Of Father's Fatal Shooting Of Kids, Criminal Defense Attorney Says Domestic Violence Conflict Is Common
Jackson Glazier has been missing since Sunday afternoon, but officials say he was last spotted around noon on Monday near Loaves & Fishes around 12th and B streets.READ MORE: Parents Call For Change To Improve Traffic Safety Around Sacramento Elementary School
Glazier was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark jogger pants, and a dark t-shirt. He is possibly on a bicycle.
Officials say Glazier’s disabilities prevent him from recognizing dangerous people or situations.MORE NEWS: Grocery Store Returns To Oak Park Neighborhood
Anyone who sees Glazier is urged to call the police.