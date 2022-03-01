SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a 15-year-old Sacramento boy with autism who has been missing since the weekend.

Jackson Glazier has been missing since Sunday afternoon, but officials say he was last spotted around noon on Monday near Loaves & Fishes around 12th and B streets.

Glazier was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark jogger pants, and a dark t-shirt. He is possibly on a bicycle.

Officials say Glazier’s disabilities prevent him from recognizing dangerous people or situations.

Anyone who sees Glazier is urged to call the police.