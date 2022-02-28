SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
According to a statement from the Department, 15-year-old Jackson Glazier was last seen on foot near the 3200 block of Truxel Rd. in the Natomas area.
Due to his age and medical condition, police are referring to him as at-risk.
Jackson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Police say he could possibly be on a bike.
Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby posted some photos of Glazier to her Facebook page as well.
