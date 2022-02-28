COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities have uncovered items stolen from RVs that were burglarized in Placer County.

On February 22, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on a Colfax residence believed to be connected with RV burglaries between the end of January and mid-February during which property had been stolen. The items included propane tanks, solar panels, wiring, a control box, clothing, a helmet communication system, power drills, snowmobile equipment, and skydiving gear.

Detectives were able to recover most of the items.

They arrested 31-year-old Andrew Velez of Colfax on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.