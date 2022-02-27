WASHOE COUNTY, NEVADA (CBS13) – The body of a woman was found recently in a remote part of Washoe County, Nevada and now investigators are looking for clues as to how she ended up there.

On Thursday, the body of Trena Bristol was found along a remote trail southwest of Peavine Mountain by a dirt bike rider. Sheriff’s detectives do not suspect foul play. She was later positively identified. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Bristol was a graduate of UC Davis’ MBA program and had been experiencing homelessness for some time. She may have worked in South Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Reno.

Detectives are seeking to speak with anyone who knows, or has had contact with, Bristol in an effort to resolve this case.

Anyone with information that could help detectives locate family members, friends, or recent contacts is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.