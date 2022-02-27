SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of homicide after her friend’s 4-year-daughter died in her care.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center got a call from Sacramento City Fire at 5:19 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, asking for assistance on a medical call for a 4-year-old unresponsive female. The man was taken to a local hospital by fire from the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue in South Sacramento. A physician at the hospital institution confirmed the child was dead a short time later.

Central Patrol Deputies and Child Abuse Detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office came to the residence to interview La Kreesha Frederick, who claimed to be acquaintances with the victim’s biological mother. Frederick has been taking care of the victim at the request of her friend since October 2021, despite not having legal custody of her.

The scene was documented, physical and video evidence was collected, and witnesses were interviewed.

La Kreesha Frederick (28) has been placed under arrest. Frederick was apprehended by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau Detectives on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Frederick was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail and charged with one crime of murder, as well as one count of Assault Resulting in the Death of a Child Under the Age of Eight Years. She is being jailed on a $1 million bond. Frederick will appear in Department 62 on Monday, February 28, 2022, to address the allegations. At this time, no additional information is available.