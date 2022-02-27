QUINCY (CBS13) – A female was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of vandalism for splattering paint on a public mural in the Plumas County town of Quincy.

On Saturday night at around 11:12 p.m., the Plumas County Dispatch Center received a report of vandalism to a mural at the intersection of Main and Bradley streets. A Plumas County sheriff’s deputy and a sergeant responded to the report. After arriving at the scene, they found a female suspect who had paint on herself and her clothes that matched the color of paint splattered on the mural.

The woman was placed under arrest for vandalism and other charges unrelated to the incident.

Anyone who saw the vandalism occur or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 283-6300