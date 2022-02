PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Deputies in El Dorado County are investigating what they originally were told was a suspicious death.

On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a “suspicious” death in the Mosquito area of Placerville. Those involved in the incident area are accounted for and the incident appears to be isolated, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.