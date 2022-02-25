CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Orange House Wood Studio
Family Owned Wood Shop
Website: http://www.orangehousewoodstudio.com
Instagram: @orange_housewoodstudio_

Sacramento Bot Battle 2022
5100 Sierra College Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95677
Battlebots Showcase 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
BotBash Party Service 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Test Your Robot Skills 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mardi Gras Meets Carnaval
Feb. 26, 1pm – 11pm
200 I St., Sacramento, CA
Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door
Purchase at http://www.lasuemardigras.bammtickets.com

Koquito
Socials: @sipkoquito
Website: http://www.sipkoquito.com

Victory In Praise Church
(Part Of Uop’s Black History Month Events.)
2029 E. Harding Way
Stockton CA
Clinic Starts Today At 10 a.m.
Concert Starts Today At 7 p.m.
Website: http://www.pacific.edu

Gallo Center For The Arts
1000 I Street
Modesto, CA
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday Through Friday,
12 Noon – 6 p.m. Saturdays
Phone: (209) 338-2100 (Ticket Office)
Facebook @Gallocenterforthearts
Instagram @Galloarts
Website: http://www.galloarts.org

Fur-bruary Adopt-A-Pet Event w/ Lisa and Co.
The Original Ceres Flea Market
1651 East Whitmore Avenue
Ceres, CA
TODAY 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Instagram: @lisaandcollc
Website: http://www.lisaandcollc.com                

Sacramento Area Beekeepers Association
Website: http://www.sacbeekeepers.org