MANTECA (CBS13) – Two people have been arrested in Manteca, accused of using counterfeit cash to purchase goods and then returning the goods for cash at other store locations.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, employees at a Kohl’s in Manteca called police to report that a female had used counterfeit cash to pay for merchandise. Police arrived at the store’s parking lot and stopped the suspect as she was attempting to drive away, according to a Manteca Police Department statement The driver and passenger were questioned by officers. The driver was found to have been recently released from prison and was on searchable parole.

During their search, police discovered $12,220 in counterfeit currency — in $100s and $20s — and a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, the Department says.

Through their preliminary investigation, officers say they learned that the suspects were from Nevada and were allegedly purchasing merchandise from various retailers in Nevada and Northern California and returning them for cash at similar stores.

The driver was identified as Aaron Flournoy, 51, from Nevada and the passenger was identified as Jaila Bradford, 20, from Nevada.

Flournoy and Bradford were arrested on suspicion of passing counterfeit bills, conspiracy, and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Bradford was found to have an outstanding warrant out of California for assault with a deadly weapon.

Flournoy was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both were booked into the county jail.