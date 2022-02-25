SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) — The Central Valley and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California were under freeze and frost warnings again early Friday.

Temperatures will come up as we head into the weekend, with sunny and breezy conditions continuing. On Saturday, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 60s, and the upper-60s on Sunday. Our best chances of rain arrive Wednesday.

Subfreezing temperatures put the coastlines of Del Norte, Humboldt and Mendocino counties under a hard freeze warning, the National Weather Service said.

The San Francisco region weather office said temperatures on the third morning of the cold spell were running a few degrees warmer than 24 hours earlier and a building ridge of high pressure will start a gradual warming trend.

The freezes arrived after warm weather caused an early bloom of almond trees throughout California. The blossoms are very sensitive to cold.

Almond farmer Ryan Jacobsen, president of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, told Central Valley television station KSEE that he is concerned for his orchard and the industry as a whole, but the impact of the freezes won’t be known until about May.

Almonds are California’s top crop, worth more than $5 billion.