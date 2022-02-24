SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings player Alex Len and Toronto Raptors player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk released a joint statement Thursday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Both men are the only Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement read:

“A great tragedy befell our homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”

Before Thursday night’s game in Sacramento, Kings and Nuggets players stood arm-in-arm with each other on the court in a moment of silence to show solidarity with Ukraine.

NATO announced Wednesday that Russia’s attack in Ukraine was underway. Ukrainian officials said Thursday that its military was trying to defend a “full-scale invasion” by Russia on at least three fronts, CBS News reported.

Since the initial attack, hundreds of missiles are believed to have been launched as Russia’s invasion continued. It was reported Thursday that around 137 Ukrainian deaths have already occurred and hundreds of others have been injured.