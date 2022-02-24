SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people have been hospitalized after a fire in an upstairs apartment in Sacramento.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, fire crews were called out to a structure fire on the 6000 block of Land Park Dr. shortly before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found that there was a heavy fire on the backside of the building and two people laying on the ground outside who appeared to have jumped from the balcony to escape the fire.

Crews have knocked down the fire and the victims were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.