RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Law enforcement and city leaders in Rancho Cordova were fielding questions and calming fears Thursday night after the murder of a young woman with autism.

The tragic death of 20-year-old Emma Roark drew dozens of people to a community meeting with safety concerns. Everyone at the meeting shared the same goal: making sure what happened to Roark doesn’t happen to anyone else.

And for many, tackling safety and the homeless problem in the area were top of mind.

Roark’s body was found in a tent off the El Manto access of the American River Parkway earlier this month. Investigators say Mikilo Rawls, who is homeless, tied her up, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her.

While details of the capital case were not discussed, Roark’s friends turned out with heavy hearts.

“I just knew that I wanted to be here in case others who knew Emma, her friends, even family were here, too, just to be there and be a presence to support them,” said Roark’s friend Remi Millette.

City officials say they’ll remain vigilant about patrolling the American River Parkway and understand the frustration and fear with the case.

As for the 37-year-old suspect in the case, he’s being held without bail. He’ll be in court in May.