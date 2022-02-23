SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crime survivors at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday were calling for more resources for criminal justice.
The group Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice held a rally demanding the state invest in crime prevention and helping crime victims heal.
"We want the state to recognize and invest in community-led prevention, intervention, rehabilitation. Let's deal with the root of the problem and interrupt the cycle before it begins," said Tinisch Hollins, the executive director for the group.
Law enforcement says crime has spiked since the state started going lighter on criminals.
A Senate bill would give guidance and resources to law enforcement to both prevent crime and help the victims recover.