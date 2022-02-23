Good Day Rewind 2/23/2022Good Day Rewind 2/23/2022

3 hours ago

Elvis Tribute Concert Benefiting ShrinersThe King is IN THE BUILDING next Friday at the B Street Theater! An Elvis tribute concert that benefits Shriners Children’s Northern California, AND Elvis-inspired food sounds like a night to remember! Ashley Williams is meeting the chef who is cooking up all the Elvis comfort food you'll find at the event!

8 hours ago

Only Sunshine Sanctuary in ElvertaOnly Sunshine Sanctuary in Elverta has two new residents, adorable calves Gilligan and Vegetables (yes, his name is Vegetables!). Molly Riehl is there meeting them, and telling us how you can donate!

8 hours ago

Teen's Tune - 2/23Time for Teen's Tune, and today, Tina's taking us to the club! Apparently the late 80's and early 90's club...play along with us!

8 hours ago

8 hours ago