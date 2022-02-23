FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Sacramento police officer is under investigation accused of secretly filming women during intimate encounters, authorities said Wednesday.

The Folsom Police Department said they were investigating a criminal complaint into Officer Benjamin Gray of the Sacramento Police Department. Gray allegedly took video recordings of women in intimate settings without their knowledge.

Investigators say they found images of potential victims.

Folsom police ask anyone who was involved in a relationship over the last three years and feels they may have been a victim to contact the department.

The Sacramento Police Department says Gray was placed on administrative leave when this investigation started last month. An internal investigation within the police department is also underway.