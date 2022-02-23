SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento chef and a Midtown restaurant are among the finalists for prestigious culinary awards.

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists on Wednesday.

California is well-represented in the list – but this year, so is Sacramento.

Chris Barnum-Dann, from Localis, is a semifinalist in the Best Chef: California award. It’s the latest honor for Localis, which has also been recommended by the Michelin Guide in recent years (but has yet to earn a coveted Michelin Star).

Paragary’s is also a semifinalist for in the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurant category. The upscale spot bares the name of legendary Sacramento restauranteur Randy Paragary, whose eateries have expanded into the Paragary Restaurant Group that includes Cafe Bernardo, Centro Cocina Mexicana and R15 Bar.

Randy Paragary died in 2021 at the age of 74 after a short battle with cancer.

The James Beard Awards ceremony is set to happen on June 13.