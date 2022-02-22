Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisThis Johnnie's Jams is dedicated to his buddy, Jeff Brewer who loves 80's Rock! Instead of playing 80's Rock, Director Jonathan Meris plays 80's New Wave music. Do you know these New Wave JAMSSS?

3 hours ago

Question of the Day - 2/22We close out this Taco Tuesday with Tina's Question of the Day: What's your taco order? Everyone answers, and then as we head off to the Drew Barrymore Show, some in-depth analysis of Devo's "Whip It" video...

3 hours ago

The Taco-Tacular Continues!!!The tacos are finished, and well, they all got eaten. So let's make some more! The potato taco-palooza continues!

3 hours ago

Tina's Taco Tuesday Potataco-Tacular!It's Taco Tuesday, and we're running short on content, so Tina brought in stuff to make tacos! Yay! Let's get it started!

4 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 2/22If you think you missed something funny during the show today, here's where you can catch up! It's the Good Day Rewind!

4 hours ago