CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Sacramento Zoo

Dinosaur Safari: 65 Million Years in the Making

Elizabeth Dolbec-Oliveras Art
http://www.edolbecoliveras.com
Instagram: @edolbecoliveras_art

READ MORE: Record Winter Dry Streak Snapped In The Sierra

Central Valley Cuddle
Stockton Animal Shelter
http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals

Echeri Ceramics
http://www.echericeramics.com

Raising Caine’s
https://www.raisingcanes.com/

READ MORE: Concern Grows Within Sacramento Slavic Community Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The Block Artisan Ice Co.
Crystal Clear Cocktail Ice
Available at Nugget Markets & Burley Beverages
http://www.blockice.com
Instagram: @blockiceco

Limitless Axes & Ales Grand Opening
277 Lincoln Center
Stockton
February 18th
$30 per person
75-minute throwing session
http://www.limitlessaxes.com/

2/22/22 Wedding
The wedding ceremony starts at 2 pm and concludes at 2:22 pm with celebrations until 4 pm.
Social: FB&IG:@2.22.22Weddings

MORE NEWS: Beale AFB Spy Plane Plays Role In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

90th Birthday: Ed c/o Salinger Law Group
9132 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove, CA 95624
TikTok: @dsalnorcal