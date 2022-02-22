MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A problem bridge in Marysville strikes again. Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying a mobile home slammed into the top of the B Street bridge and causing traffic delays — and it’s not the first time.

Holly Ferreira has a son who has ten years of truck driving experience.

“They’re supposed to know the law and what the height limit is,” she said. “It’s what they learn in driving school: watch the road signs.”

Signs that are visible along B street in Marysville have clearances of 14 feet one inch right before you reach the bridge.

The Marysville Police Department said, at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a truck carrying a load too tall to clear the bridge slammed into it, causing delays and frustration among neighbors.

“It’s happened too often that we’re used to it,” said Jean Magnum.

She saw the damage with her own eyes again.

“It looked like those little trailers at the schools that classes are held in. That’s what it looked like,” Magnum said.

So what’s the solution? She has her own suggestions.

“Either make it impossible for large trucks to come down here or if they raise the overpass,” Magnum said.

We reached out to the City of Marysville to ask if either of those options have been explored? The answer is yes.

“There is a project that Caltrans is working on with the railroads to replace two bridges within the city of Marysville,” said Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad. “That would raise the clearance of both bridges.”

Schaad says the project will happen in phases, but Schaad says Marysville won’t be responsible for the pricey project.

“Most likely the state will be shouldering the majority of that,” Schaad said.

In the meantime, Schaad says the responsibility is on the driver, and according the police, this one wasn’t permitted to be hauling an oversized load.

CBS13 did reach out to Caltrans to ask about when the project would begin and how much exactly will be spent on it. We have not yet heard back.