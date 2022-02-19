Steam Locomotive Runs in Folsom for First Time Since 1957

Placerville & Sacramento Valley Railroad

Website: http://www.psvrr.org

World’s Worst Expo

1125 I St., Sacramento, CA

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Instagram: @worldsworstexpo

Pachamama Celebrates Black History Month

East Sacramento Cafe

3644 J St., Sacramento, CA

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sacramento Spca $22 Adoption

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA 95828

Starts 2/22/22

Instagram: @Sacramento_spca

Facebook: @Sacspca

Website: http://www.sspca.org

The Pop Up Shop At Arden

Arden Fair Mall 1st Floor

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Mon-Sat

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun

Social Media: @Thepopupshopatarden

Style & Twisted Loc Convention

2600 Watt Ave

Sacramento, Ca 95821

(Upstairs Banquet Hall)

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Instagram: @twisted_loc_lounge

Facebook: @TwistedLocLounge

Website: http://www.twistedloclounge.com

Tri-Tip Fundraiser for Ty Lenehan

Pop’s Premium Meat Shop

10044 Bruceville Rd #180,

Elk Grove, CA 95757

TODAY from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Instagram: @popspremiummeat

National Love Your Pet Day

Edyta Satchell

Satchelle Global Travel Wellness

Website: http://www.edytasatchell.com

Mardi Gras Meets Carnaval

Saturday 2/26

Old Sac “Freeway Gardens”

1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Admission $15 in advance

$20 at the door