STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of a Stockton senior.

On August 25, 2015, the victim, 83-year-old Marcelino Urbina, was found fatally shot near his home in the area of Church and Hunter streets in Stockton.

Through the course of their investigation, police later arrested Shaun Terriel Perkins, 31, in connection with the incident. He was later found guilty of vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, attempted robbery, and assault connected to this incident. Then, this week, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Urbina’s death, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

“When someone uses firearms to commit tragic crimes, they must be held accountable for their actions,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “Thank you to our dedicated homicide prosecutor for seeking justice for this senseless crime and to the Stockton Police Department for their diligent investigation.”

Perkins will be sentenced on April 11, 2022.