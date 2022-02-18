Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 2/18We close out our work week with Courtney's Question of the Day: What do you want in your crepe? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us today, be sure to tune in tomorrow morning for Good Day Weekend, starting at 7!

36 minutes ago

Choose Your News - The Leftovers!Last hour, John let Courtney, Cody and Jordan choose the news stories they wanted to hear. Now, John brings us the leftovers, the stories they didn't choose! No good news story should go to waste!

38 minutes ago

Island-Inspired Pop-Up Shop!A new pop-up shopping event at Tilted Mash in Elk Grove is featuring island-inspired vendors!, Jordan Segundo is out there checking out Pau Hana Fridays!

40 minutes ago

Good Day Rewind - 2/18Well, if you think you missed something during the show today, you can catch up here! It's the Good Day Rewind!

43 minutes ago

Trivia Toast / BoHo Studio ShootCourtney's here with today's slice of Trivia Toast! We're talking famous album covers, but Cody and Court can't help themselves and sneak over to the Good Day BoHo photo studio for a few quick snaps!

2 hours ago