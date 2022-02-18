SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California on Friday again set a new record for its rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the state’s average regular unleaded gas price was up to $4.728. This same time last year, the statewide average for regular gas was substantially lower at $3.502.

The nation’s largest state also has a much higher average gas price than the U.S. average, which was $3.528 as of Friday.

In the Sacramento area, the average regular gas price $4.686. This date last year, that number was $3.423.

Sacramento’s highest-ever recorded average gas price for regular unleaded was $4.726 on November 29, 2021.

Over in the Stockton and Lodi areas, the average gas price as of Friday was $4.59. The record for that was was also posted last November at $4.681.

One thing that could further cause California gas prices to spike are the brewing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. One UC Berkeley expert told CBS13 that, with Russia being the third-largest oil producer in the world, a conflict could mean a disruption in the flow of oil.

On Friday, as CBS News reported, President Joe Biden said he had reason to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.