ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are planning to increase their patrols in one area after a girl said she was confronted by a man while walking to school.

On Thursday, the girl was walking in the 1500 block of Champion Oaks Drive on her way to school, when she was confronted by a man who she didn’t know, according to the Roseville Police Department. The girl said she felt threatened by the man and ran towards the school.

When she arrived at school, the girl notified the school administration and the police. Officers are working with the girl and school district officials to locate the man and determine what happened.

Out of an abundance of caution, police are going to increase patrols around this school and the surrounding neighborhood, they say.

Police encourage families to establish a safety plan for their kids who walk to school that includes:

– Walking with a buddy.

– Using a route traveled by other kids.

– Identify how and where to go for help if trouble arises.

– Immediately telling a trusted adult if things do occur.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call them at (916) 774-5000.