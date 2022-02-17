AUBURN (CBS13) — Auburn Police discovered several realistic-looking air guns while searching a vehicle.

It all started when police located an occupied stolen car in Old Town Auburn.

With the help of California Highway Patrol Auburn and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the two people inside the car were taken into custody shortly after being discovered.

While on the scene, officers located air guns under the passenger seat and in the trunk. Police stress that although guns are legal to have, they could easily be perceived as actual firearms.