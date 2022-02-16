SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run died this week after experiencing a medical emergency while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause of death for the 37-year-old man, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, who was house with other inmates, reportedly showed no signs of trauma. Foul play was not suspected.

Investigators said several hours of surveillance footage showed no indication of any sort of physical distress or an impending emergency. There was also no report of any medical issue at the time the suspect was booked.

According to the sheriff’s office, the death occurred Tuesday morning, approximately 31 hours after the suspect had been initially taken into custody.

After being alerted of the 37-year-old’s distress, responding deputies performed life-saving measures until medics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was being held on $75,000 bail for a felony hit-and-run that resulted in death.