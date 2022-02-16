SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost offered marketing advice and support online to a group self-called Freedom Fighters, that has ties to extremist groups, as part of plans for a Sacramento-area “freedom convoy.”

The support was revealed in screenshots shared to Twitter, taken from the social media app Telegram. The posts, confirmed to CBS13 through Frost’s Chief of Staff Wednesday as belonging to the Sacramento County Supervisor.

The trucker convoy discussed online by the county supervisor is a spinoff of truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa that began as a protest against vaccination mandates for truckers who crossed the U.S.-Canada border. It has evolved into opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and pandemic restrictions.

The original protest is in its third week in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, where hundreds of protesters continue to use their trucks to block roads, honk their horns, and disrupt traffic and trade routes.

Screenshots show Frost joined a group called, “The People’s Convoy – California support” and shared her position as a supervisor, described herself as a “freedom fighter,” and wrote, “Maybe I can help.” The posts, are undated, continue with Frost writing she’s trying to “figure out how I can donate to convoy and also how I can be in the loop.”

The posts imply Frost was invited to the area-specific chat on Telegram by Gabrielle Ingram, with an account linked to the Freedom Angels in Sacramento County. In another series of screenshots, Frost asked the group if there was a logo or marketing plan for the protest. She wrote: “Sorry I’ve been in marketing all my life and I think branding is good.”

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost is working with Proud Boys and Freedom Angels organizers to coordinate support for the planned US version of Ottawa's "Trucker Convoy" on telegram pic.twitter.com/FXwZXEWH3V — Borwin (@Borwin10) February 16, 2022

More screenshots reveal Frost was in contact with Denise Aguilar, the founder of a group of anti-vax moms called the “Mamalitia.” The founder is from Stockton. Their website shows they’re pro-gun and anti-vaccine. In 2019, the group was called “The Freedom Angels,” and was seen at the California State Capitol trying to block student vaccinations.

The posts continue with Frost sharing information about supply-chain shortages that she does not link to the protest being planned in the same group.

In a statement to CBS13 Frost said:

“I support ending the COVID-19 restrictions, and getting life back to normal so our businesses can thrive and children can go to school without having to wear a mask. But I absolutely denounce any violent extremists groups and want no association with them.”

CBS13 asked Frost for comment about the negative impacts the protest would have on local businesses, she wrote:

“I have absolutely no desire to see local businesses be harmed in any way. I just want more awareness from our government that citizens want to be done with COVID restrictions and they want a return to normalcy.”

CBS13 contacted the four other Sacramento County Supervisors. Two were in meetings, one did not respond, and Supervisor Patrick Kennedy, District 2, Chief of Staff gave CBS13 a statement.

“Supervisor Kennedy would certainly be opposed to a convoy like this that would negatively affect businesses that are already struggling through COVID, supply chain issues, and other challenges. He is glad to hear that it was cancelled.”

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border and hurt the economies of both nations. They also inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

The convoy being discussed by Frost has been canceled, according to her Chief of Staff.