YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on drug-related charges after someone saw two people passed out in a car and called the police.

On Tuesday, police say someone called them about two people passed out in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Hunter Way in Yuba City. When officers arrived, they found 148 fentanyl pills, several knives, and an airsoft gun inside of the car.

A male suspect in the car was arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges.