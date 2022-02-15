FOLSOM (CBS13) — Three people were confirmed dead after a violent crash in Folsom, police said Tuesday evening.

According to the Folsom Police Department, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. along the Folsom Lake Crossing near the dam.

Two vehicles were involved and suffered severe damage. Folsom police said one car crossed the center divider into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the other vehicle.

“Driving is something you’ve got to be focused on and pay attention to,” Folsom resident Paul Wright said.

Two of the people died at the scene while the other died later at the hospital. Their identities have not yet been released.

So how fast were the two cars going? Folsom police are still investigating but said drivers don’t have to be breaking the speed limit for this type of severe damage to occur.

“Unfortunately, in head on collisions, you add up the speeds both vehicles were driving,” said Lt. Andrew Bates.

Bates explained that if two vehicles are traveling the 55 miles-per-hour speed limit and hit head-on, it’s the same impact and energy as if one vehicle were traveling 110 mph and hit a fixed object.

“Even when both vehicles are driving the speed limit, it can look very severe,” Bates said.

The crash was shocking to residents who travel Folsom Lake Crossing daily. Wright said, during peak rush hours, the roadway is packed.

“[Around] 4-6 p.m., it’s a tough time. There’s no place important enough to get there that fast that you’ve got to be dangerous in the process,” he said.

Folsom Lake Crossing was closed off until around 8 p.m.