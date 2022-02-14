STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say several people have been hurt after a reported explosion near Stockton on Monday morning.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they got several calls around 8:30 a.m. about a possible explosion near the 4200 block of E. Waterloo Road.
At the scene, deputies say they found several people were hurt.
No details about the extent of the injuries have been released at this point.
Deputies are urging people to stay out of the area as they investigate exactly what caused the explosion. Crews are also checking to see if the building is still structurally sound.