NATOMAS (CBS13) — The former Sleep Train Arena could look different this fall.

The Sacramento City Council is expected to review an ordinance Tuesday to lay the groundwork for future development.

Construction buzz is building near the Sacramento King’s former home on 1 Sports Parkway, but the sports venue has sat quiet since the team last played there in 2016.

“There’s like grass growing all up in the parking lot,” said Amariah Webster of Natomas. “I’m [kind of] excited to see it turn into something usable.”

City leaders are working on what’s being considered the largest development project for the city in the past decade. The proposed site is called Innovation Park which will feature a mix of residential and commercial use.

The anchor of the project will be a sprawling medical center. The team and city are working with California Northstate University to bring a teaching hospital and medical campus. The CNU Medical Center Campus will also feature medical offices, a child care center and care facility for seniors. If approved, the campus will house one of two teaching hospitals in northern California.

“I think the addition of a new hospital – it offers the options – it offers choices and then, indirectly, it creates a more affordable healthcare and access,” said Dr. Alvin Cheung of California Northstate University.

Access to healthcare is just as important as strengthening the local economy. This project is expected to create thousands of jobs once the site opens. Over the next 10 years, the city touts it will be a $12 billion economic engine.

“I feel like it’s time to finally make use of all the building and it’s not just empty land with a random big plot,” said Devin Bring who grew up in Natomas.

If this project gets the greenlight from the city, demolition could start as early as September and last six months. The goal is to have the medical campus open in 2025.