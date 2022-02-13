SIERRA (CBS13) — Two lost hikers, unprepared for the weather conditions, called law enforcement for help after getting lost, said the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were hiking the Jones Creek Loop around 6 p.m. Saturday and got lost.

Due to the recent warm temperatures, the two were unprepared for how cold it gets in the high sierras and were not dressed appropriately.

After calling the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for help, law enforcement tracked them down and helped them by bringing them equipment and orienting them correctly.

By around 8 p.m. the two were out of the forest safely.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says this is a reminder that some areas can still get very cold, particularly at night, and that people should never hesitate to call for help.