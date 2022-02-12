ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A grandmother accused in a brutal attack on an Elk Grove child says she wants to set the record straight.

Robin Morris, 53, says she’s innocent and that the attack, caught on video, doesn’t involve her. The video shows three adults and a kid beating a 12 year-old-girl outside Harriet Eddy Middle School.

“I’m going to tell you, my family is innocent. That’s the God-honest truth,” Morris told CBS13.

But police arrested Morris and her 13-year-old granddaughter for assault with a deadly weapon. They also arrested the teen’s mother, 32-year-old Demetria Fowler, on charges of corporal punishment of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Police are also still looking for the teen’s aunt, 30-year-old Keynisha Mitchell.

“That was not me ma’am. I don’t fight kids. I don’t put my hands on kids. I don’t even hit my own kids,” said Morris.

And yet, all are facing serious charges and could they face more considering it involves a 13-year-old girl who allegedly attacked a 12-year-old with the help of several family members.

“I mean if there’s all kinds of wrong that occurred in the situation,” said local attorney Justin Ward. “That’s child endangerment right there because you’re now subjecting this child to that she’s not supposed to resolve her differences that way, let alone, get involved with her family and fighting a young lady.”

While Morris says the family could be facing child endangerment charges, it might not stop there.

“Child Protective Services is likely to get involved because what type of upbringing is this young lady having where her family is encouraging her to fight another girl and getting involved?” said Ward.

Meanwhile, Morris says the real victim is her granddaughter who’s been bulled for the past year. She says school officials, police and the media have it all wrong.