SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Yet another racist incident has rocked the Sacramento City Unified School District as hateful graffiti was found at C.K. McClatchy High School.

At this time, it is unclear what the graffiti said and where exactly it was found. School administrators say the graffiti has since been removed and police have launched a hate crime investigation.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

In November, racist graffiti that included the n-word was spray-painted near the parking spot of a Black vice principal at West Campus High School. Police are still investigating.

Friday night, Superintendent Jorge Aguilar spoke out on the most recent case, saying “This offensive incident serves as another reminder that we need to have a reckoning on race at all levels in SCUSD and beyond.”

Aguilar said the district will take appropriate action with anyone found to have been involved.