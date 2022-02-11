SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local florists are getting ready for a rush of last minute Valentine’s Day orders this year with the holiday coming right after this weekend’s Super Bowl.

After 37 years of marriage, David Montoya is completely honest about his procrastination.

“It’s one of those things, Super Bowl. I’m going to have the family over. The wife is going to be part of it as well,” he said. “So we’ll do a lot of celebration then, and then you’ll realize it and be like ‘Oh darn it.’ But then again I won’t be late, though.”

Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl of holidays if you are a florist and when it lands on a Monday.

“People forget about it, and now with the Super Bowl, it’s probably going to be even more. We expect a huge rush,” said Dean Labadie, owner of Strelitzia Flower Company.

Labadie is expecting 1,000 orders with 500-600 deliveries.

“I will have 15 drivers on and it will be on overtime, and I will be stressed trying to get these orders,” he said.

The delivery rate goes up as the day goes on.

“If they can’t pay in advance, they should pay a little bit more,” Labadie said.

Labadie is bringing in extra staff and extra food.

“Starting Saturday, we got pastas coming in. Sunday will be taco soup. So we feed them really good and then we have a coffee trailer out here Monday morning,” Labadie said.

There are even extra trailers to store all the extra inventory he needs to make it to the end zone Super Bowl weekend, including snack baskets with candy or bath soaps.

“We have plenty of product and we’re still getting stuff in right now,” Labadie said.

It’s go big or go home empty handed, and that’s not in the game plan for Montoya.

“She is the most important person in my life, and however much it costs me, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy,” he said.