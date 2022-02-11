RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the alleged sexual assault and murder of Emma Roark, a Rancho Cordova woman whose body was found along the American River after she had been missing for four days.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of rape, sodomy and murder.

Rawls, who authorities say is a transient from the county, is being held without bail.

Rancho Cordova police said detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest

“This type of violent crime tears at the fabric of community safety,” Chief Deputy Jim Barnes said in a press release. “I am proud of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, which includes the Rancho Cordova Police Department, who stood tall to protect our community and brought resolution to this brutal crime. I also want to thank the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab for their collaboration on this investigation.”

Roark, 20, was reported missing on January 27. Her body was located in a secluded rural area at the American River access point on El Manto Drive.