MANTECA (CBS13) — A man who bought a Scratchers ticket in Manteca is $1 million richer – and he didn’t even realize he won until later.

The California Lottery says Michael Brandon bought a Multiplier Mania ticket at the Manteca Mart Liquors store recently.

Brandon scratched the ticket and didn’t think he was a winner. Instead, he tried entering the 2nd Chance program online. However, that’s when the system told him that he had already won a $1 million prize.

“I had to have some other people double-check it, and sure enough, it was (a winner),” Brandon said in a statement from the California Lottery.

Brandon was already planning a trip to Disneyland in March, but he says he’s probably going to extend that trip – or get an upgraded room.

He also told the lottery that he wants to start his own business with the money.