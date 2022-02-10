MANTECA (CBS13) — A man who bought a Scratchers ticket in Manteca is $1 million richer – and he didn’t even realize he won until later.
The California Lottery says Michael Brandon bought a Multiplier Mania ticket at the Manteca Mart Liquors store recently.READ MORE: No One Hurt After Car-To-Car Shootings On I-80 Off-Ramp In Davis; Suspect In Custody, Rifle Recovered
Brandon scratched the ticket and didn’t think he was a winner. Instead, he tried entering the 2nd Chance program online. However, that’s when the system told him that he had already won a $1 million prize.READ MORE: CBS13 COVID Lab Investigation Prompts New Legislation to Protect Whistleblowers & Taxpayers
“I had to have some other people double-check it, and sure enough, it was (a winner),” Brandon said in a statement from the California Lottery.
Brandon was already planning a trip to Disneyland in March, but he says he’s probably going to extend that trip – or get an upgraded room.MORE NEWS: Home Prices Sizzle In Sacramento: 'Is The Ball Going To Drop Soon?'
He also told the lottery that he wants to start his own business with the money.