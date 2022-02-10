DAVIS (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man faces two counts of attempted murder for a shooting on I-80 westbound Thursday morning that left bullet holes in a second vehicle. No one was injured.

Andre Chevill Wilson, 53, from Elk Grove was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol after investigators said he ran away from the scene following the shooting.

CHP reports Wilson shot at another vehicle on I-80 westbound towards the Mace Boulevard off-ramp at 6:09 a.m. on Thursday. In a release, CHP reports two vehicles were hit by bullets but occupants inside were not injured.

After the shooting, Wilson got back on I-80 using the Mace Boulevard on ramp and shortly after, went off the road and hit a fence. At this point, CHP said he left his vehicle and ran off. A search for Wilson lasted over an hour and businesses in the area of Fermi Place and Second Street in Davis were on lockdown or notified to shelter in place.

Wilson was taken into custody near the crash scene. Nearby employees, who were already at the office during the search, said they kept their doors locks and the blinds closed.

“I normally lock my door here anyway, because there’s two females alone in this office, but I didn’t feel threatened because there were so many police in the area,” said Anna Raber, who works on Second Street.

A driver at a gas station near the incident said it’s on his way home.

“Worry about being shot at on the road? Yeah. Sure, yeah, but it’s not something I think about every day,” said Greg, a driver in the Davis area.

The investigation is being led by the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Investigative Services Unit. This investigation remains ongoing. Any further inquiries into the incident can be directed to the California Highway Patrol Woodland Area Public Information Officer at (530) 662-4685.