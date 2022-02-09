SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sun, shorts and spring-like weather are not the temperatures you would expect in Northern California during February.

With temperatures in the mid-70s this week, people at Central Park in Davis were soaking it all in.

“Wasn’t expecting it but able to go out with the kids and spend more time at the park,” explained Conner Magee.

For some, the dry start to the year is bringing some concerns with already 33 days without rain.

“It’s kind of stressful because I want it to rain and snow more so we have some water,” said Katie Toole.

“The good weather quote unquote, I just really appreciate long rain seasons. I know the mountains will be replenished and the vegetation will have all the resources they need,” explained Magee.

While the snowpack is about average for this time of year, more dry days on the way drop the score.

“[The temperatures] are unusually warm, they are even, as we speak, evaporating the snow pack,” explained UC Davis Environmental Engineering Professor Jay Lund.

Lund is hoping for a “March Miracle,” a phrase coined in 1991 after five years of drought in the state.

“It had been very, very dry up until February, and then in March, we got three times the average precipitation. So, it was like getting three wet season months in one month,” said Lund.

To recreate a similar miracle, Lund explained that it will take 25-30 inches of rain coming from the mountains and if that doesn’t happen it could cause problems.

“The water sheds get dry again, fire risks go up, snow pack melts, evaporate. If it doesn’t get wet the end of March, early April, then you have an early start to the fire season coming,” he said.