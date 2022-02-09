STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who led law enforcement on a car chase died after crashing into a tree in Stockton, police said Wednesday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over the suspect at around 2 p.m. The driver failed to yield and led a chase with deputies in pursuit.

The driver reportedly crashed into a tree a short time later in the area of Michigan and Pershing avenues, just south of the University of the Pacific campus.

The suspect, only described as an adult man, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash forced a closure of Pershing Avenue between Alpine Avenue and Country Boulevard.

The Stockton Police Department said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, county Medical Examiner’s Office, California Highway Patrol and county District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation were all assisting in the investigation.