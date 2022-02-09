SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several counties across the region have said they are following the state’s move to drop the indoor mask mandate for Californians vaccinated against COVID-19.

As Omicron cases continue to fall, California announced earlier in the week that the statewide mandate would end on February 15. Those who remain unvaccinated against the virus must still wear masks indoors.

Though, in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes, everyon will still be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, the state announced.

Counties that have decided to align their local guidance with the state’s guidance are Yolo, Solano, Sutter, Yuba, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and El Dorado.

Sacramento County said Wednesday that it anticipates following the state’s lead and lifting the indoor mandate at the same time. Nevada County said it remains reviewing local COVID-19 data and hopes to align with the state’s guidance next week. Colusa and Tuolumne counties didn’t have a prior local health order in place.

According to the state, indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees must still require vaccinations or negative tests, and masks for those unvaccinated. Masks and negative tests will still be recommended for outdoor events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, while vaccinations will not be required.

Calaveras and Amador counties have not yet responded for comment.