WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There was a heavy police presence outside of a West Sacramento convenience store robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

The robbery happened just off I-80 at Enterprise Boulevard and Lake Road. Police say there were at least two — possibly three — men armed with weapons, who went inside the store, took money from the clerk and some merchandise, and then drove off.

Police said there may have been two getaway cars as well. Nobody was hurt in the incident.