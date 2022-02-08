The Sacramento Kings are hoping to make a comeback on the court as they’re mired in yet another struggling season. This comes as we’re learning the Kings are trading three key players in a blockbuster deal before the NBA trade deadline.

The Kings are trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers. In exchange, they’ll get Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday.

Kings Acquire Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and 2023 Second-Round Draft Selection 📝➡️ https://t.co/UEWvld3VVy pic.twitter.com/8u5y2gSPZj — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 9, 2022

The move comes after much speculation that the Kings would be making a major trade before Thursday’s deadline. Rumors have been swirling about teams being interested in De’Aaron Fox.

Sacramento is in the middle of another disappointing season where they fired head coach Luke Walton after a 6-11 start. The Kings sit at a record of 20-35, placing them 13th in the Western Conference.