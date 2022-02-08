CAMINO (CBS13) – A teenage girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Camino area and the CHP is now treating the crash as a hit and run.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl was on Carson Road east of Barkley Road in the Camino area when she was hit by a newer-model white Honda CR-V. The driver reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, according to CHP – Placerville.

The CHP – Placerville Area is currently investigating a FATAL Hit-and-Run crash on Carson Road. We are looking for a newer model white Honda CR-V. The vehicle will have front bumper and windshield damage to the passenger side from hitting a pedestrian. This vehicle was last seen pic.twitter.com/S1fJZIC4hC — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) February 9, 2022

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle, which now has front end and windshield damage on the passenger side, is asked to call (916) 861-1300.