El Dorado County, hit and run, Placerville News

CAMINO (CBS13) – A teenage girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Camino area and the CHP is now treating the crash as a hit and run.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl was on Carson Road east of Barkley Road in the Camino area when she was hit by a newer-model white Honda CR-V. The driver reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, according to CHP – Placerville.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle, which now has front end and windshield damage on the passenger side, is asked to call (916) 861-1300.

 