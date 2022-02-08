CAMINO (CBS13) – The search for an El Dorado County fatal hit-and-run suspect has come to an end.

The CHP office in Placerville announced Tuesday night that a driver wanted in connection to the fatal crash earlier in the day was located. Officers didn’t say how the suspect was located or what charges they would face.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the girl, 14, was on Carson Road east of Barkley Road in the Camino area when she was hit by the vehicle, a newer-model white Honda CR-V. She died of her injuries.

The driver reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, the CHP says.

