CAMINO (CBS13) – The search for an El Dorado County fatal hit-and-run suspect has come to an end.
The CHP office in Placerville announced Tuesday night that a driver wanted in connection to the fatal crash earlier in the day was located. Officers didn’t say how the suspect was located or what charges they would face.READ MORE: DOCO Businesses Hope Kings Turnaround Also Brings Back Foot Traffic
At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the girl, 14, was on Carson Road east of Barkley Road in the Camino area when she was hit by the vehicle, a newer-model white Honda CR-V. She died of her injuries.READ MORE: 'Thank You For What You Did For My Kids': Oroville Shooting Victim's Family Reunites With 'Angel'
The driver reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, the CHP says.
The vehicle and driver from this afternoon’s hit and run have been located.
— CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) February 9, 2022
CAMINO (CBS13) –MORE NEWS: Costs Climb Again For California's High-Speed Rail Project