SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have identified missing hiker who was found dead near a Sierra County lake over the weekend.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said Samuel Jones, 38, of Truckee, was confirmed to be the body found near Young America Lake, which is located just north of Highway 49 and Sierra City.

Jones reportedly fell from a ridge above the lake on Saturday and died from those injuries.

Jones was originally reported missing after hiking Saturday with his brother. They got separated when returning to their car.