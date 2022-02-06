SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews responded to a house fire on Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento saving a woman from the blaze, said the West Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters were originally called to the house due to reports of a fence that was on fire, however, when they arrived they found that the residence was on fire.

Crews located one resident outside of the house who told them that his wife was trapped inside the burning structure.

Firefighters entered the house and located the disabled woman lying on the floor near fire and smoke and carried her from the building.

From there she was able to receive medical care provided by paramedics and ended up sustaining no injuries thanks to the quick action of the fire crew.

Additional crews arrived and were able to knock down the rest of the fire.