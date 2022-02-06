ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Sunday evening, a small fire damaged a room at a local Roseville care facility, however, no one was injured, said the Roseville Fire Department.

Crews were initially dispatched at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening to reports of a structure fire at a care facility on Cirby Way.

When they arrived, they found that the cause was a small electrical fire that had already been put out with a fire extinguisher and patients were already being evacuated.

Crews confirmed that the fire was isolated and helped to evacuate all patients and staff in the area.

The damage was limited to one room and no one was injured.